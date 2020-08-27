Kenosha Shooter Hit With 6 Charges, Including First-Degree Murder

Now that 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been taken into custody in Illinois after he "fled across state lines" (drove 20 minutes back to his house in Antioch, Illinois), local prosecutors have unveiled the full boat of charges that the 17-year-old is facing, including first degree reckless homicide.

Kenosha County prosecutors charged the teenager with one count each of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He was also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, and with possessing a dangerous weapon as a minor.

Earlier, the names of Rittenhouse's victims have been released to the media. They are: Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who was arrested in connection with shootings in Wisconsin that led to the death of two people and injury of another, has been charged with six criminal counts, according to the criminal complaint disclosed on Thursday. The charges against Rittenhouse in Kenosha County include first degree reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum and first degree intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, according to the complaint.

Fortunately for Rittenhouse and his family, powerhouse Attorney Lin Wood, who also represented Covington Catholic high schools student Nick Sandmann in his battle against the MSM media outlets that slandered him, has agreed to take on his case.

As some may know, Wood shot to fame after the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing when he represented Richard Jewel, who was falsely accused, and then slandered, by the mainstream press.

Wood made the following statement on his Twitter account.

The shooting victim who survived, Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, is a volunteer medic for Black Lives Matter protests in Milwaukee over the summer. Rittenhouse is being held at a Lake County juvenile detention facility. He will appear in court Friday morning, where he'll face extradition to Kenosha.

The violence took place in Kenosha on Tuesday night as the town was racked by a third night of violence following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black criminal suspect.