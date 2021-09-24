Kim's Sister Says North Korea Open To "Constructive" Talks With South

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, has issued a surprise statement on Friday saying Pyongyang is open to resumption of talks with South Korea but on condition that Seoul would press the Biden administration to relax the US continued crippling sanctions on the extremely isolated country.

"Only when such a precondition is met, would it be possible to sit face to face and declare the significant termination of war and discuss the issue of the north-south relations and the future of the Korean peninsula," she said.

Pyongyang Press Corps Pool/AP

She was responding to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s speech before the UN General Assembly in New York this week wherein he urged a political declaration to the end of the Korean War (1950-1953), which has never been declared formally ended. Kim Yo Jong immediately dismissed this while citing the crippling sanctions by the south's powerful backer Washington.

She said the south must drop its "hostile" stance while saying in the remarks carried by state media:

"Smiling a forced smile, reading the declaration of the termination of the war, and having photos taken could be essential for somebody, but I think that they would hold no water and would change nothing, given the existing inequality, serious contradiction therefrom and hostilities."

"Under such a situation it does not make any sense to declare the end of the war with all the things, which may become a seed of a war between parties that have been at odds for more than half a century, left intact," Kim said further.

She said "constructive" talks could be restored, but on condition of the following:

"What needs to be dropped is the double-dealing attitudes, illogical prejudice, bad habits and hostile stand of justifying their own acts while faulting our just exercise of the right to self-defense," she said.

"Only when such a precondition is met, would it be possible to sit face to face and declare the significant termination of war and discuss the issue of the north-south relations and the future of the Korean peninsula."

A mere week ago both the north and south were provocatively test firing missiles in 'warning' messages, so the mere teasing of a possibility of a chance for restored dialogue is being welcomed as a significant opening.