Kyle Bass: Hong Kong Protests Are Chinese Regime's "Worst Nightmare" In US Trade War

Authored by Jan Jekielek via The Epoch Times,

What are the major vulnerabilities of the Chinese communist economic system?

Can we believe the financial numbers coming out of China?

Why is the Chinese economy so dependent on US dollars?

And what are the broader implications of this?

And how do Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong protests, fit into China’s economic and political future?

Today we sit down with Kyle Bass, the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of the Hayman Capital Management hedge fund, and a founding member of the Committee on the Present Danger: China.

We discuss the implications of China’s massive credit-to-GDP ratio, communist China’s non-performing loans and culture of bribery, the role of Wall Street in the US-China trade relationship, and Kyle Bass’s thoughts on the future.

* * *

American Thought Leaders is a new Epoch Times show available on Facebook and YouTube.