In Last Minute Phone Call Before 'Imminent' Syria Invasion, Erdogan Agrees To Meet Trump Over 'Safe Zone' 

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan again threatened this weekend to initiate a military incursion into northeast Syria, where US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are based (and bolstered locally by small American bases), saying an offensive "both on land and air" would come "as soon as today or tomorrow."

Like many threats of an "imminent" invasion, it appears this proverbial can will be kicked further down the road, as presidents Trump and Erdogan held a "last minute" phone call on Sunday, where it appears the two leaders came to some level of an understanding.

They discussed Turkey's proposed "safe zone" east of the Euphrates in Syria — which Erdogan has long urged a resistant Washington to cooperate militarily on — and though exact details of the exchange weren't published, they agreed to meet in Washington next month upon Trump’s invitation.

Illustrative file image of a prior call between the two leaders, via Turkey's Hurriyet Daily.

"Erdogan expressed Turkey’s unease with U.S. military and security bureaucracies not doing what is required by the agreement between the two countries, the presidency said, adding that the two men agreed to meet," Reuters reported of the call.

As we reported previously, Turkey's military is reportedly on high alert, ready to carry out the Turkish president's orders on short notice, after a longtime military build-up along the border. "We will carry out this operation both on land and air as soon as today or tomorrow," Erdogan said on Saturday.

“We gave all warnings to our interlocutors regarding the east of Euphrates and we have acted with sufficient patience,” the Turkish president added.

He further slammed the prospect of cooperating with the US on a US-Turkey administered safe zone "a fairytale" given Washington's recalcitrance regarding Syria's Kurds, the ethnic group's militias of which Turkey considers "terrorists".

The Kurdish dominated and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has vowed it will treat any invading Turkish soldiers as an act of war. In a statement the SDF said it would “not hesitate to turn any unprovoked (Turkish) attack into an all-out war” to defend its region in northeast Syria, according to Reuters.