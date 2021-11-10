Le Pen Warns Hungarians: "Avoid The Fate Of France"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has warned Hungarians to avoid the fate of France by refusing to capitulate to mass immigration.

The National Rally leader made the comments during an interview with Mandiner.

“(Viktor Orbán) is not exaggerating at all. Eighty-five percent of French want to stop migration. If I could give one piece of advice to the Hungarians: take a good look around the world at what is happening now, and be careful not to get to the fate of France,” she said.

Le Pen has vowed to hold a national referendum which would put a halt to immigration if she wins next year’s presidential election.

The populist candidate said that her foresight on the problems mass immigration would lead to have been proven accurate.

“If someone recognizes a phenomenon early on, but it is only confirmed later, he was still right, it was still correct,” she said. “We saw the problem of immigration 20 to 30 years ago, and we articulated it — and in retrospect it turned out that our perception of reality was correct. What was then described as radicalism has now become a recognition for many nations.”

A poll conducted in May found that 60 per cent of police and military said they would support Le Pen in next year’s French presidential election, with the number even higher among active duty police.

However, Le Pen will face a strong challenge from author Eric Zemmour, has moved to within just five polling points of Emmanuel Macron.

Zemmour has called for France’s notorious Islamic ghetto no-go zones, which are routinely the scene of violence and mass rioting, to be “re-conquered by force.”

France’s feared banlieues are suburbs on the edge of major cities controlled by large groups of Muslim gangs who attack police officers, fire crews and ambulance workers who venture into the area.

A recent poll by Harris revealed that the majority of French people are concerned about “European, white and Christian populations being threatened with extinction” as a result of “Muslim immigration.”

One of the primary drivers for the native population’s resentment towards the political class is that they were never consulted on the topic of mass migration.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.