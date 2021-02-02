print-icon

At Least 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Mogadishu Hotel Seige Ends

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Feb 02, 2021 - 19:40

Via Southfront.org,

On February 1st, the siege at the Afrik Hotel in Mogadishu ended, with security forces taking the upper hand.

Islamist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the assault through their radio station.

The attack featured clashes with heavy gunfire, which followed a car bombing. The entire incident took longer than 7 hours.

Among those killed at the popular hotel was the well-known retired General Mohamed Nur Galal, said Somalia’s Information Ministry. Another general and more than 100 civilians were reportedly rescued during the siege.

According to various reports, anywhere between 9 and 17 people were killed, and at least 30 were injured.

“The operation is over now,” said police spokesman Sadik Ali.

“I have never witnessed such a level of devastation,” said bystander Ali Ato, who said he went to the hotel to recover the body of a colleague.

There are numerous photographs and videos on Twitter and YouTube.

The Somalian government condemned the al-Shabab attack.

Somalia is scheduled to hold indirect parliamentary and presidential elections on February 8, but two regional states, Jubbaland and Puntland, have objected to how delegates were selected and electoral management bodies appointed.

The Associated Press quoted United Nations special representative James Swan warning officeholders that their use of a resolution to stay on would bring “an unpredictable political situation in a country where we certainly don’t need any more of that.”

