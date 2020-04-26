Lindsey Graham Explains Why He'll Be "Shocked" If North Korea's Kim Isn't Dead

The well-known hawkish Senator Lindsey Graham took to Fox over the weekend to explain he'll be shocked if ongoing rumors and speculation about the death of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un don't turn out to be true.

Graham told Fox host Jeanine Pirro that international reports are so rampant at this point that Pyongyang would otherwise be forced to offer proof that he's alive. Instead there's been deafening silence.

“It’s a closed society. I haven’t heard anything directly, but I’ll be shocked if he’s not dead or in some incapacitated state because you don’t let rumors like this go forever or go unanswered in a closed society which is really a cult, not a country, called north Korea,” the senator said.

Via Daily Express

He concluded: “So I pretty well believe he is dead or incapacitated”.

He added that the people of North Korea “will get some relief” if Kim is indeed dead, and that it remains in such a case that President Trump “is willing to do business with North Korea in a win-win fashion”.

Lindsey Graham believes Kim Jong-un is dead or incapacitated. He calls North Korea a cult and hopes the next leader will work with the president pic.twitter.com/GgfyNMrNmD — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 26, 2020

“So if this guy is dead, I hope the guy who takes over will work with President Trump to make North Korea a better place for everybody,” the Republican Senator and Trump ally stated.

Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, made the comments late Saturday just two days following Trump saying in a Thursday press briefing he believed the early reports saying Kim died following a botched heart surgery were "incorrect".

The rumor mill over the fate of Kim Jong Un has gone into overdrive, as the North Korean leader hasn't been seen since April 11 - over two weeks ago.

And as the New York Times notes in a Sunday morning report, North Korea's recent silence on Kim is indeed highly unusual, considering that rumors are flying that their leader is either dead or in a vegetative state, which has reportedly begun to send the local population in Pyongyang into a panic as international reports from outside the country seep back in.