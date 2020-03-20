Lockheed Martin Releases Clip Of Simulated Attack On Russian Defense Systems

Leave it to a major US arms defense contractor to hype the "ever-evolving threats" to US national security in a new hugely provocative video at a time the world fights an "invisible enemy" - as world leaders are calling it - in the form of the Covid-19 panemic.

A new promotional video released by Lockheed Martin simulates what appears to be a major airstrike on Russian weaponry. Taking note of the promo which features CGI footage, Russian state media described it as a "simulated first strike on Russian positions and weapons systems."

Specifically Russia’s trademark S-400 anti-air systems are among the targets of Lockheed's own systems in the simulated portion of the video, all of which touts the comany's Advanced Development Programs, also known as Skunk Works, which is an elite group tasked with working with the Pentagon on the most advanced and secretive projects.

The video was published early this week through Lockheed's official media accounts and describes development of "life-saving intelligence" and "solutions that are survivable" according to the narration.

Defense contractor mega-companies like Lockheed, Raytheon and others have over the course of a hyped "Russia threat" saturating the media for much of the past three plus years seen their stocks prices soar.

Screenshot via Lockheed Martin/You Tube. Uniquely Russian defense systems are clearly featured.

After about the one minute mark a bombing raid on what are clearly Russian S-400s as well as the Topol-M mobile intercontinental ballistic missile platform, which it should be noted only Russia possesses, is conducted in the simulation - though without mentioning Russia by name.

The timing of the video's release while the narration emphasizes words like "life-saving" and "survivable" is certainly interesting, given the world's current almost singular focus on finding a way out of the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems the execs at Lockheed are trying to cry "Russia!" precisely at a moment the hawkish and hyped 'new Cold War' narrative is being lost.