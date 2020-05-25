Media Exposes 100s Of Uncounted COVID-19 Fatalities As Japan Lifts State Of Emergency; US Death Toll Just 700 Shy Of 100k: Live Updates

Summary:

Nikkei finds 100s of unreported COVID-19 deaths

Japan lifts state of emergency

Spain to end quarantine restrictions for travelers on July 1

Videos of US partiers in the Ozarks spark outrage

Dominic Cummings faces the music

US just a few hundreds deaths away from 100k

As Japanese PM Shinzo Abe lifts his state of emergency order in Tokyo and the last remaining prefectures where the order remains in effect, the Nikkei Asian Review has published a story claiming that Japan's "miraculous" (according to Bloomberg) handling of the coronavirus outbreak wasn't as effective as the official numbers might suggest.

This isn't the first time Japan has been accused of massaging the numbers to make its outbreak appear less serious than it actually is. Japanese officials excluded numbers from the "Diamond Princess", and have been criticized for under-counting early coronavirus cases and deaths.

By now, readers should be familiar with the concept of counting "excess deaths". The FT was one of the first English-language media organizations to apply the concept to British stats, but the Washington Post, NYT and other organizations have followed with their own reports on excess deaths for the US, NYC etc.

During its analysis of recent Japanese mortality data, reporters at Nikkei discovered that Tokyo may have suffered as many as 200 additional coronavirus-related deaths than what's reflected in the official data, which show just 16 deaths for all of Tokyo. What's more, this analysis only covers the first five weeks of the outbreak, meaning the undercounting likely continued in April and May.

Source: NAR

Experts have offered various explanations for Japan's surprisingly low counts of coronavirus cases and deaths, especially considering Japan's demographics, which heavily skew older thanks to decades of low birthrates. Some have alleged that "Japanese culture is a form of social distancing" , citing the tendencies toward bowing, preserving personal space and other notably hygienic cultural practices". Others have claimed that arguments like this leave Japan vulnerable to not taking the virus seriously enough.

What's more, Abe has become embroiled in a scandal similar to that plaguing UK PM Boris Johnson after Abe's office sacked an advisor accused of flouting state of emergency restrictions.

To try and save its flailing tourism industry, Spain announced on Monday that it would end mandatory quarantines for foreign tourists beginning July 1, BBG reports.

Spain will stop enforcing mandatory quarantine for foreign tourists from July 1, as the country prepares to reboot its key tourism industry.

In the US, the death toll stands just 700 shy of 100k deaths, with many expecting the grim milestone to finally be reached on Monday after a narrow miss on Sunday.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases in the US are closing in on 1.75 million, while the global outbreak approaches 5.5 million.

And as Americans look for the next source of outrage, media reports have seized on a series of large beach parties in the Ozarks as partiers largely ignored Missouri's social distancing recommendations to party like it was 2019.

Actress Patricia Arquette squawked that these parties would inevitable lead to the deaths of "hundreds of thousands of people" while others complained - without any hint of self-awareness- about the dangers of "misinformation".

Here's a local news report on the parties...

...and readers can find some more reporting on the holiday weekend parties here.

On a relatively quiet day, the biggest story is probably the upcoming press conference involving Dominic Cummings, the senior advisor to BoJo who is facing tremendous pressure to resign after allegedly flouting lockdown restrictions.