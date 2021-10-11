Metropolitan Police Drop Latest Probe Into Allegations Against Prince Andrew

Following reports that Scotland Yard had interviewed Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre following her decision to file a lawsuit against the Prince in New York, the Metropolitan Police made the decision on Sunday to take no further action and drop their investigation into Giuffre's allegations.

The decision may come as a surprise to some after Met commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said during an interview that "no one is above the law" and that she had "asked my team to have another look at the material" - a reference to the allegations against Prince Andrew by Giuffre.

Giuffre’s US lawyer Sigrid McCawley told the Sunday TImes that "given the clear and compelling evidence implicating Prince Andrew, the Metropolitan police should reopen its investigation and stand by their statement that no one is above the law."

The Met said while its review is “complete”, it will continue to “liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein”.

Giuffre's lawsuit accuses Andrew of sexually abusing Giuffre at the home of the socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in London, as well as in properties owned by Epstein.

To be sure, the Prince has "absolutely and categorically" denied ever having sexual relations with Giuffre. Buckingham Palace has also called her claims "false and without foundation."

The Met's Dick revealed over the summer that there had been two previous reviews of Prince Andrew matter, with the authorities struggling to determine two issues: whether there's evidence a crime was committed, and whether the UK would be the proper venue to prosecute that crime.

While the issue has been dropped in the UK, Prince Andrew is still considered a "person of interest" in the US, where Epstein's alleged "madam", Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces and upcoming trial in the US.