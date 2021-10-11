Mexican Cartel Seen Firing Machine Guns Into US, Above National Guard Recon Post 

President Biden's inconsistent border policies have transformed the Mexico–US border into a chaotic mess. An immigration crisis continues to fester, and Mexican cartel members are now firing machine guns across the border.

Fox News' Bill Melugin captured the gunfire on camera Thursday from Roma, Texas, and said Guardsmen stationed at an observation post on the border had bullets zipping over their heads. Guardsmen he was with were stunned by the rare gunfire into the US.

Mexican cartels were seen firing automatic weapons across the border and INTO the United States last night. #BuildBackBetter 💩 pic.twitter.com/NjReYHQ0F9 — The Real Dawn Star (@dawnstar1776) October 8, 2021

Guardsmen told Melugin cartel members with "AK-47s" have taunted them while standing on the otherwise of the Rio Grande.

NEW: In multiple instances over the past several days, Texas DPS tells me suspected cartel gunmen involved in human smuggling have stood in & near the Rio Grande in Starr County and taunted TX National Guard soldiers. They wear tac vests & have AK47s.

Courtesy: @TxDPS @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/68dpIOa2Nc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 6, 2021

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Wednesday there had been several instances of cartel members brandishing weapons this week. The gunmen were photographed wearing military tactical vests with assault rifles.

"As we work closely with the Texas Military Department, any potential threats toward law enforcement and the Texas Military Department will be fully investigated, and those responsible will be arrested and charged to the fullest extent of the law," the Texas DPS said in a statement.

Texas has been committed to securing the southern border while the Biden administration turns a blind eye to the crisis.

Governor Greg Abbot has continued increasing Guardsmen into the area to stabilize the situation as he warns of "increased caravans attempting to cross the border caused by Biden's open border policy."

Texas National Guard is gearing up at the border for increased caravans attempting to cross the border caused by Biden’s open border policy.



They are working with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety to seal surge locations at the border & arrest trespassers.



⁦@TexasGuard⁩ pic.twitter.com/VAKGoHak0G — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the border crisis continues to drag down Biden's polling numbers nationwide as Republicans highlight the reversal of former President Trump's strict border policies that have resulted in today's mess. Republicans could gain an edge in the midterms next year, possibly "retaking the House majority," said Susan Crabtree via RealClearPolitics, due to Biden's inability to arrest migrant US inflows.