Migrants Riot In French Town, Attack Police And Firefighters

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Migrants in the town of Alençon, France, rioted, set fire to vehicles and attacked police and firefighters after authorities arrested a 16-year-old suspect for dealing drugs.

Around 20 young men hit the streets to cause chaos in response to the arrest, throwing fireworks at emergency personnel, a common tactic during migrant riots.

“We deplore this night of urban violence in Perseigne, in Alençon, in which there were a dozen vehicles set on fire,” Françoise Tahéri, prefect of the Orne district, told BFMTV.

Tirs de mortier sur la police et véhicules incendiés : nous sommes en Normandie, à #Alençon, et pas en Seine-Saint-Denis.



Et ce n’est même pas le nouvel an… pic.twitter.com/pNjQnDsGl2 — Nicolas Bay (@NicolasBay_) October 27, 2021

Photos taken this morning show the remains of torched vehicles.

Les carcasses de voitures sont en train d'être retirées ce matin à #Alencon, sous surveillance de policiers casqués. Des jeunes du quartier sont en train de ramasser des pavés. @BFMTV pic.twitter.com/0m5boI7QsF — David Unal (@david_unal) October 27, 2021

Apparently, the state has been dispersing the migrants over the whole area recently in a bid to help them “integrate” better.

#Alencon la politique de l'État qui a consisté récemment à répartir les migrants sur l'ensemble du territoire pour "déghettoiser" et (espérait-il) améliorer leur intégration est en train de dégénérer !

Avant le cancer était circonscrit et opérable, aujourd'hui il s'est généralisé — 🇫🇷A COEUR VAILLANT... (@A_COEURVAILLANT) October 27, 2021

That looks like it was a resounding success.

Cities and towns in France are routinely plagued by migrant riots that are sparked by violent confrontations between police and criminals.

Alençon: la préfète de l'Orne déplore "une nuit de violences urbaines" pic.twitter.com/pzBtjqBbDj — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 27, 2021

In May last year, migrants in Paris staged unrest for multiple nights, attacking police and setting fire to vehicles in protest against the accidental death of a motorcyclist.

Some areas are so out of control that during the first COVID-19 lockdown, a top government official said restrictions shouldn’t be imposed on migrant-heavy areas due to the threat of riots.

Unrest in France’s notorious high crime banlieues is commonplace and a clear sign that multiculturalism has failed, although the media has repeatedly tried to frame the very existence of no-go zones as a conspiracy theory.

However, the issue is treated deadly seriously in France, with mass migration becoming a core issue for voters in the run up to next year’s presidential election.

As we discuss below, a new poll found that the majority of French people fear they are being replaced by Muslim migrants and that Christianity will go ‘extinct’.

Emmanuel Macron’s main challenger, author Eric Zemmour, who previously called for migrant areas to be “re-conquered by force,” has moved to within 5 percentage points of the president.

“Mass immigration, resignation from the state, lack of justice and abandonment of our police officers: # Alençon , it’s all of this at the same time,” tweeted Zemmour in response to the riots.

Immigration massive, démission de l’État, absence de justice et abandon de nos policiers : #Alençon, c’est tout cela à la fois. https://t.co/UQcVK3KWwc — Eric Zemmour (@ZemmourEric) October 28, 2021

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.