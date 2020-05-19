Military Helicopter Crash Near Moscow Leaves 3 Dead; 'Technical Malfunction' Suspected

As Russia struggles to suppress an out-of-control outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, a military helicopter crash-landed right near Moscow on Tuesday, killing 3 military personnel, causing another embarrassment for the Kremlin at a critical time.

An Mi-8 military helicopter crash-landed outside Klin, a town in the Moscow region, around 8pm local time on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Three crewmembers - the entirety of the helicopter's crew - later died from their wounds, according to the Russian newswire Tass.

"The entire crew of the aircraft, consisting of three people, died during the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter," a spokesman for emergency services said.

Two black boxes from the helicopter were recovered by those who responded to the crash. The commission of the Russian Aerospace Forces' command has departed for the scene to conduct an investigation.

"Both black boxes were discovered — a flight data recorder and an on-board voice recorder," he said, adding that both black boxes were in satisfactory condition.

So far, some have speculated that a technical malfunction likely caused the helicopter to crash, since it wasn't carrying any arms when it went down.

Russia has seen its fair share of "mysterious" helicopter crashes. Though officials said more information would be released about the victims and the incident later.