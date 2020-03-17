Congress Must Pass $2 Trillion TARP Or Face Global Depression: Minerd

Guggenheim Investments' CIO Scott Minerd has been very vocal about policymakers' and the markets' cognitive dissonance regarding its extreme fragility and the impact of the virus on the global economy.

Having seen central banks and politicians begin to address the issue - and fail so far, Minerd warns in his latest note to clients that "shock and awe has fallen short..."

So, it’s going to take some major firepower to resolve the forthcoming problems or the slide will continue.

Then on the back of that, the Fed would have the ability to introduce a TALF-style program again.

Given the size of our economy relative to where it was 10–15 years ago, it would probably be appropriate for Congress to pass a TARP-style program of $2 trillion.

Section 13(3) can only be invoked with the approval of the Treasury in the first phase. The second phase would allow for the establishment of programs like the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) and the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF), only with the passage of legislation in Congress.

The Fed still has a number of tools at its disposal that haven’t yet been implemented. Probably the most important of these is Section 13(3) powers.

Monetary policy is not designed to deal with pandemics. Monetary policy is designed to provide adequate liquidity to the financial markets to keep them functioning, and I think the Fed is doing a pretty good job at this.

Instead of inspiring confidence, the market seemingly responded as if the Fed knows something we don’t know and it’s actually worse than we think.

Of course, the market didn’t take it that way.

The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) attempt to go for shock and awe seems to have been made with the idea that doing something unusual on Sunday night, after the market closed out strong on Friday, would be good for confidence.

My expectation is that there is no economic growth in the near term, that we’ve probably already entered a global recession.

The Chinese, for the first quarter, will print a gross domestic product (GDP) number which will not truly reflect the economic damage to their economy. Our best estimates are that the Chinese economy is contracting in excess of 15 percent at an annualized rate, and I’ve seen numbers as big as negative 40 percent.

Europe is probably already in a fairly severe recession at this moment.

If the United States is not already in a recession, it will enter one shortly.

While shutting down restaurants, schools, and major events, a lot of people are going to be without a paycheck—people who probably don’t have $500 of savings in the bank—and they won’t be able to cover next month’s rent, their car payment, and their living expenses. Given this dynamic, I see this getting much worse.

The risk is that for the first time since the 1930s we are facing the possibility of a downward spiral into something akin to a global depression.

We have at least a 10–20 percent chance that that’s the path we are on if policymakers don’t act quickly.

It depends on the policy response that we get out of Washington, D.C. We desperately need programs like TARP and TALF, that were used in the financial crisis to shore up failing industries.

The idea that Congress can address one failing industry at a time—like the airlines now with the $50 billion proposed bailout package—is wrongminded.

As the economy continues to slow, crisis will start to cascade through many industries, and the problems will come faster and faster.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Coronavirus emergency funding bill currently in front of Congress demonstrates how long it takes to react to something. There really needs to be a dedicated pool of money that is available to step in and salvage viable companies that are struggling.

And remember, TARP was a money-making exercise for the government. We should get away from the idea that we are bailing people out. With TARP, the U.S. government becomes a distressed investor, and also is helping to sustain the economy and the working class.