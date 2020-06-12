Minneapolis City Council Votes To Replace Police Department With “Community-Led” Model 

The City of Minneapolis just took another step - albeit a small one - toward the "police-free future" that BLM activists, denizens of the CHAZ and the Democratic politicians who pander to them envision, as the "defund the police" movement gains momentum across the country. On Friday afternoon, members of the Minneapolis City Council who previously voted in a veto-proof majority to try and abolish the department again voted to take the next step toward pushing an agenda item that has virtually no chance of ever becoming a reality.

According to the latest vote, the council will begin a year-long process to gather input from various community stakeholders about what a future 'public safety department' might look like.

Here's more according to Reuters:

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to pursue a community-led public safety system to replace the police department following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the city’s police. The move comes days after a veto-proof majority of the council voted to disband the police department after the country erupted in protest over the killing of Floyd, a black man who died when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. "The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis police officers is a tragedy that shows that no amount of reforms will prevent lethal violence and abuse by some members of the Police Department against members of our community, especially Black people and people of color,” five council members wrote in the resolution.

But what did they actually accomplish:

According to the resolution, the city council will begin a year-long process of engaging “with every willing community member in Minneapolis” to come up with a new public safety model. The council commissioned a new work group to deliver recommendations by July 24 on how to engage with community stakeholders to transform the public safety system.

Of course, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has said he supports "massive structural reform" of the department, but stopped short of supporting de-funding the police. At any rate, such a decision would likely require a public referendum, where it would likely be doomed to fail.

