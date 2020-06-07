Minneapolis Mayor Loudly Booed, Subjected To 'Walk Of Shame', After Refusing To Abolish Police Department

As radical leftists hijack a largely peaceful movement calling for reforms to end unaccountable police brutality and transform it into a violence-tinged battle to 'abolish the police', progressive Democrats like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are discovering that trying to reason with leftists is about as practical as punching a brick wall.

Yesterday, Frey, who has been thrust into the national spotlight following the publication of cellphone footage showing officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, appeared outside his apartment at 4th and Hennepin to address a crowd of peaceful demonstrators.

Frey, a former civil rights attorney, was - as Reuters reported - "showered with angry chants of 'Go home, Jacob, go home,' and 'Shame, shame,' as he stalked away through the crowd, head bowed."

Video of the scene, which showed Frey engaging in one of the most epic walks of shame in contemporary American political history, instantly went viral after being published by a freelance writer who has extensively covered the protest movement in the city.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is asked whether he will defund the Minneapolis police department, and is subjected to the most intense walk of shame I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/3ZsbrIjIA2 — Eamon Whalen (@EamonWhalen) June 6, 2020

Late, but here is part two of the loneliest walk on the planet pic.twitter.com/f2QntIhAeu — Eamon Whalen (@EamonWhalen) June 7, 2020

The 38-year-old mayor immediately decried the deadly use of force in Floyd’s May 25 arrest as unjustified.

According to local TV station WCCO-TV, a throng of demonstrators marched to Frey’s home on Saturday and demanded he come address the crowd. One of the protest leaders asked Frey whether he would commit to abolishing the MPD. His response couldn't be heard on the video, since it wasn't clear.

Frey later told the TV station that he favors "massive structural reform to revise a structurally racist system"...but..."I’m not for abolishing the entire police department. I will be honest about that."

All the officers involved in Floyd's murder have since been charged either with second degree murder (Chauvin) or aiding and abetting murder (the three other officers).

Poor guy. Somebody should really sit down with him and explain that, when it comes to politics, 'honesty' isn't always the best policy.