Explosion Reported Near Israeli Embassy In New Delhi 

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jan 29, 2021 - 8:01

Update (0819 ET): The Times of Israel reports, "a blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday damaged cars but did not cause injuries." 

The district around the embassy has been sealed off after the explosion as bomb disposal experts have arrived on the scene.  

* * * 

Reuters reports a blast has occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, and at least three cars were damaged. The Delhi Police said no injuries had been reported yet. 

Here are the latest headlines: 

  • EXPLOSION OCCURS NEAR ISRAELI EMBASSY IN NEW DELHI - TV CHANNELS CITING POLICE
  • BLAST A FEW METRES FROM ISRAELI EMBASSY, THREE CARS DAMAGED- INDIA PUBLIC BROADCASTER PRASAR BHARATI
  • INDIA POLICE OFFICIAL SAYS NO INJURIES REPORTED FROM BLAST NEAR ISRAEL EMBASSY IN NEW DELHI

Times Now reports the "minor explosion" was around a footpath near the embassy.

New Delhi Police call it a "minor blast" as the fire department and intelligence officials inspect the incident area.

Possibly another view of the incident area.

Times Now reports an "unauthorized explosion" occurred near the embassy. 

*This story is developing. 

