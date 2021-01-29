Explosion Reported Near Israeli Embassy In New Delhi 

Update (0819 ET): The Times of Israel reports, "a blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday damaged cars but did not cause injuries."

The district around the embassy has been sealed off after the explosion as bomb disposal experts have arrived on the scene.

Reuters reports a blast has occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, and at least three cars were damaged. The Delhi Police said no injuries had been reported yet.

Here are the latest headlines:

EXPLOSION OCCURS NEAR ISRAELI EMBASSY IN NEW DELHI - TV CHANNELS CITING POLICE

- TV CHANNELS CITING POLICE BLAST A FEW METRES FROM ISRAELI EMBASSY , THREE CARS DAMAGED- INDIA PUBLIC BROADCASTER PRASAR BHARATI

Times Now reports the "minor explosion" was around a footpath near the embassy.

#Breaking | Minor explosion reported near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.



Ground report by Priyank & Bhavatosh. pic.twitter.com/YN4ONbvirh — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 29, 2021

New Delhi Police call it a "minor blast" as the fire department and intelligence officials inspect the incident area.

Call of a minor blast near Israeli Embassy in Lyutens Delhi. Embassy is located at Aurangzeb Road. Fire department officials moved to spot and intelligence officials are also inspecting: Delhi Police#Delhiblast .@guyelster #Israel pic.twitter.com/v9ZbgDMUg7 — Vivek Bajpai विवेक बाजपेयी (@vivekbajpai84) January 29, 2021

Possibly another view of the incident area.

🚨Seems to be a low intensity blast. Windshield of 3-4 cars impacted near Israeli Embassy.#Delhi https://t.co/sMsTT2LV6l pic.twitter.com/xAZsx2eUPI — (((7ru7h))) (@7ru7h_1) January 29, 2021

Times Now reports an "unauthorized explosion" occurred near the embassy.

Nature of blast near the Israeli Embassy yet to be assertained. Unauthorised explosion taken place 50m from the Embassy, confirm Delhi Police officials.



Details by Nikunj Garg. pic.twitter.com/ZCyzP7zziu — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 29, 2021

*This story is developing.