Missile Strike Reportedly Carried Out Against US Base In Iraq

Following four days of increasingly belligerent threats from Iran and its leadership, unconfirmed reports claim 5 missiles have just struck a US base in Iraq.

The base is called Taji camp, and it's situated about 17 miles north of Baghdad. Notably, US troops are housed at the camp.

If this is an Iranian attack, it's notable that it's coming at the end of the four days of mourning for General Qasem Suleimani, who was killed last week in an audacious drone strike ordered by President Trump while Suleimani was attending a meeting in Baghdad.

Ominously, the heavily-followed (though not official) twitter account @Iran, tweeted a threatening message a few hours ago...

Waiting for tonight,

We've dreamed of this for so long

Waiting for tonight...#SvereRevenge #Iran — Iran (@Iran) January 7, 2020

Though the reports are unconfirmed, news of what could be the beginning of Iran's threatened retaliation for the killing of General Qasem Suilemani inspired a slight pop in crude futures.

Stocks are also unhappy.