Seattle Motorist Shoots Protester, Police Violate 'Tear Gas Ban' During Another Night Of "Peaceful" Demonstrations

The media has taken great pains to protect the legitimacy of the protest movement by pushing the narrative that demonstrations were 'largely peaceful' even as protesters in the US defaced the Lincoln Memorial, and attacked a children's hospital, among other transgressions. On Sunday evening, the Minneapolis City Council sided with the radical left by voting in a veto-proof to dismantle the city's police department and replace it with a "holistic" public-safety department.

As NYPD officers in some parts of NYC smoked cigars and enjoyed ice cream while taking pictures with some marchers and motorists in a gesture of "deescalation", an armed driver in Seattle barreled into a crowd of protesters, shooting one person who reportedly tried to stop him, before surrendering to police.

At least, that was the description of the incident provided by the media: Video shows the motorist driving into a "barricade" in the middle of the street, then whipping out his gun after a protester reached his hand inside the man's vehicle. The shooter is in custody, and the protester who was shot is in stable condition.

A man drove through 11th and hit a barricade. He exited his car and flashed a gun. The police say they have the man in custody and have the gun. They asked for anybody who is hurt to come to the barricade. A man was on the ground on 11th and Pine. He’s up now. pic.twitter.com/47eZZOvG59 — Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 8, 2020

Sunday marked the 10th consecutive day of protests in the city. After "banning" the use of teargas on Friday, Seattle police used gas, smokebombs and flash-bang grenades to bring the crowd of protesters under control early Monday morning.

Overwhelmed by this footage right now. @SeattlePD @MayorJenny y’all are a disgrace. So much for that tear gas ban, huh? Imagine what this city could look like if you spent all that $$$ giving people homes & healthcare instead of brutalizing your own people. @cmkshama @JayInslee https://t.co/5Kc89LksM9 — shelby house (@j_shelbyhouse) June 8, 2020

Over in the UK, one of the dozens of countries that saw "solidarity" protests spring up over the weekend, statues of Winston Churchill and Edward Colston (a philanthropist who earned most of his money in the slave trade) were defaced or destroyed. When a group of British conservatives showed up to protect a Churchill statue along one of the march's routes, Metropolitan Police asked them to move.

Some guys have turned up to protect the Winston Churchill statue themselves - as the #BlackLivesMattter crowd pass Parliament Square and head up to Downing Street again @LBC pic.twitter.com/L5u5OLmtJ3 — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 7, 2020

Looking ahead, there are two important events on the calendar: Mourners will be able to view George Floyd’s casket Monday in Houston, a city widely identified as Floyd's "hometown". It's the final stop in a series of memorials in Floyd's honor.The six-hour viewing will be held Monday at The Fountain of Praise church in southwest Houston. The viewing is open to the public, though visitors will be required to wear a mask and gloves.

The funeral is set for Tuesday in Houston. Floyd will be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in suburban Pearland, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.

Democratic contender Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston to meet with Floyd’s family and will provide a video message for Floyd’s funeral service, the AP reports. Though Biden won't be attending the service.

Monday also marks the first court appearance of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis Police Officer charged with 2nd degree murder in Floyd's killing.

While 'woke' protesters focus on the "movement's" new goal of dismantling police departments across the country, everybody - including the media - seems to have ignored another bloody summer weekend in Chicago, now that the 'killing season' - which typically begins memorial day weekend - is well underway.

Meanwhile, according to data shared with the New York Post, murders and shootings in NYC skyrocketed last week.