Multiple Rockets Fired Into Baghdad Green Zone, Land Near US Embassy

Following Hezbollah's warning to Iraqi security forces to stay clear of US bases today, multiple sources are reporting that the Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US Embassy is located among other things, is under mortar attack.

5 rockets have reportedly landed near the US Embassy, Reuters reported, citing witnesses on the ground.

Air-raid sirens are reportedly going off but there are no reports of injuries yet.

Explosions inside the #Baghdad Green Zone can be heard, so far 4 of them according to people close to the area



سماع اربعة انفجارات داخل المنطقة الخضراء في #بغداد #العراق #Iraq pic.twitter.com/XggYL2ZT3d — Farhad Alaaldin (@farhad965) January 5, 2020

Of course, the question is - how many more of these attacks will trigger Trump's tweeted reaction from yesterday?

As a reminder, on Saturday, at least two rockets also hit the area not far from the American diplomatic mission. Mortar shells also landed in a nearby city district injuring five people at that time. A military base located north of Baghdad and hosting some US forces was also targeted in a separate rocket attack on Saturday, but there were no casualties.