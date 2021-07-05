Multiple Rockets Hit Iraq's Largest US Base In Apparent Revenge Attack

A fresh rocket attack was unleased Monday on the largest military base where US troops are hosted in Iraq. Ain Al Assad airbase in western Iraq's Anbar province was hit by at least three rockets, the American coalition has confirmed.

An official US coalition statement said that "At approx. 2:45 PM local time, Ain Al-Assad Air Base was attacked by three rockets. The rockets landed on the base perimeter." It indicated no injuries and that damage is being assessed.

Though the perpetrators of this new attack are as yet unknown, it will likely be seen as part of broader revenge attacks for the June 27 series of US airstrikes on Iran-backed militia groups along the Iraq-Syria border, which killed and wounded multiple fighters as well as reports of civilians.

Immediately after the US military action, which was the second of Biden's presidency, a coalition of pro-Iranian Iraqi militias vowed revenge in a statement issued immediately afterward, which said "We will avenge the blood of our righteous martyrs against the perpetrators of this heinous crime and with God’s help we will make the enemy taste the bitterness of revenge," they said.

The Iraqi Army issued a blistering statement condemning the "blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and national security."

Such airstrikes began growing commonplace during the last year of the Trump administration amid growing tit-for-tat attacks between Iranian-backed Iraqi militias.

Now it looks to continue under Biden, creating greater pressure in terms of the growing Iraqi demands for foreign troops to finally exit the country.

During 2020 the series of attacks nearly sucked Iran and the US into direct war, especially following the January assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.