Mysterious Drone Strikes Destroyed Several Hangars In Syria's Deir Ezzor

Via South Front,

On May 23 morning, unidentified combat drones carried out a series of strikes on the outskirts of the town of al-Bukamal in southern Deir Ezzor. The government-held town is located right on the border with Iraq.

According to the Naher Media, a local pro-opposition news blog, the strikes destroyed a number of newly-built hangars in al-Hamdan desert. The strikes didn’t result in any human losses.

Liwa Fatemiyoun and Liwa Zainebiyoun, Afghan and Pakistani armed groups supported by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, are known to be active in al-Hamdan. Iranina-backed Iraqi forces are also present in nearby areas.

Click to see full-size map. Source: (@Suriyakmaps) on Twitter, Via Google Maps – TerraMetrics

The strikes claims are yet to be confirmed by the Syrian Ministry of Defense of the state-run news agency. Usually, Damascus acknowledges any strikes inside its territory.

A day earlier, an unidentified combat drone targeted a pickup vehicle to the east of al-Bukamal, inside Iraqi territory. Israel and the US were both blamed by Iraqi sources. No casualties were reported.

The Israeli military has been attempting to disturb the movement of weapons and personnel between Iraq and Syria for a few years now. Despite this, the border is still open for Iranian weapons shipments.