NATO Adventures In Black Sea Continue: Breeze-21 Exercises Launched In Bulgaria

The joint NATO exercises in the Ukrainian waters of the Black Sea ended on July 10, but the war ships of the NATO naval forces are in no hurry to leave the Black Sea. Moreover, more war ships of the Alliance are passing Bosphorus.

Russian soldiers guard a pier where two Ukrainian naval ships are moored, in Sevastopol, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 5, 2014.

On July 10, the missile boat of the Greek Navy (P 68) Ypoploiarchos Daniolos has already entered the Black Sea basin and headed for the Bulgarian Navy base in Burgas.

On July 11, Turkish Coast Guard SAR35 type TCSG71 escorted Hellenic Navy Roussen (Super Vita) class fast attack craft HS Ypoploiarchos Daniolos P68 during its Bosphorus transit towards the Black Sea to participate in Bulgarian-led naval exercise Breeze21 in Burgas.

From July 11 to 19, the next sea exercises Breeze-21 are held in Bulgaria for the 25th time.

The Bulgarian-led, multinational exercise includes participants from Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG 2) and Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2). The exercise will reportedly focus on operational and tactical interoperability, increasing interagency coordination, and refining cooperation with government and non-governmental organizations (NGO).

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) arrived in Varna, Bulgaria on July 11.

According to the official statements, the deployment of warships was carried out in accordance with international maritime law, including the Montreux convention.

Representatives of the Russian Navy said that the Greek boat and other vessels participating in the maneuvers are under the close supervision of the forces of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

At the same time, Thracian Star 21 joint exercise were launched in Bulgaria.

On July 12, eight American F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters have arrived at the Graf Ignatievo air base in Bulgaria that will provide the air traffic control and logistics for the American F-16s.

During the exercises, the United States and Bulgaria will work out rapid deployment in remote areas. The exercises are also aimed at ” providing effective forces for stability in the region.”

The training flights will take place over the air space of Bulgaria, Greece and Romania. Bulgaria will take part in the exercises with SU-25 ground attack aircraft, Mi-24 helicopters, Cougar and Bell. Sofia restricted the use of MiG-29s due to the 9 June incident in which a pilot was killed.

We can only hope that this time the adventures of U.S. military in Bulgaria will not finish with a storming of another farm workshop as it has been case in May 2021.