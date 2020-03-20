NBC News Employee Dies From COVID-19

For a handful of American journalists who have been covering the novel coronavirus outbreak, the battle against COVID-19 may have just become even more personal and immediate.

NBC News announced Friday that Larry Edgeworth, an equipment room employee at '30 Rock', succumbed to complications caused by the virus.

NBC News head honcho Andy Lack delivered a statement about Edgeworth's death.

"Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," Lack wrote Friday morning. "We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time."

As testing in the US continues to ramp up, more deaths and cases will likely be tied to the novel coronavirus.