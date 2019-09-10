Netanyahu Rushed Off Campaign Stage In Southern Israel As Hamas Rockets Rain Down

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at a campaign event in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod Tuesday when Hamas rockets were fired on the city.

Early reports said at least 5 Hamas rockets triggered inbound warning sirens in Ashkelon and Ashdod just as the prime minister was on a campaign tour through the region.

Image via The Times of Israel

There are reports that at least two interceptions were made by the Iron Dome anti-air defense system.

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman was also reported to be in the south at the time of the attack, which was possibly timed as both campaigned ahead of a key September 17 election to form a new government.

At the time of the rocket attack, dramatic video captured Netanyahu being rushed out of a building in Ashdod by his security staff.

#IDF says two rockets were fired towards the cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod, both were intercepted by the Iron Dome. Here’s a video of Netanyahu being evacuated during the rocket sirens. pic.twitter.com/9XIDb9wRux — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) September 10, 2019

It's expected that Israel's Air Force will retaliate on Gaza significantly tonight, with reports that Hamas has already evacuated their posts in anticipation.

developing...