Across the US and Western Europe, the coronavirus appears to be retreating as Italy regularly reports fewer than 100 deaths per day (a trend it continued on Saturday) regions and the US is reporting nowhere close to the 3,000 new cases per day that the New York Times had characterized as a virtual certainty when it leaked a set of dire CDC projections last month.

While the child mob now in charge at the NYT destroys what little remains of the former "Paper of Record"'s credibility, the reality is much less dire, with the US now reporting fewer than 1,000 deaths a day, while surging deaths in Brazil, Mexico and Russia make up for the decline in fatalities reported in the US and Europe.

Signs of a second wave in Asia continue to crop up, but it appears that even Japan, which was widely criticized for its lax approach to the virus, has managed to get through the outbreak with relatively few fatalities.

Still, there are still some places in the US where the virus persists, and some where it has continued to spread aggressively. According to the Washington Post, many of these latter-day hotspots can be found in parts of the South, Midwest and the Mountain West. Furthermore, data compiled by WaPo show that 23 states, as well as Washington DC and Puerto Rico, have seen an increase in the rolling seven-day average of coronavirus cases compared with the previous week. For most, that jump has been 10% or more.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases stands just shy of 6.9 million, while confirmed deaths are nearing 400k, with ~396K. We should pass the 400k deaths mark by the end of the weekend.

What's more: 13 states, including Arizona, California, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, haven't shown a sustained daily decrease as of Tuesday, according to the document, a copy of which was obtained by The Post.

The map below illustrates just how complex the situation can be. In some counties that have reopened, new cases have tripled. Meanwhile, new cases in the surrounding area have continued to decline.

Sources: WaPo

Italy reported 270 new cases of coronavirus and 72 new deaths for a total of 234,801 cases and 33,846 deaths. At last count, Brazil counted 650,504 cases, and more than 35,000 deaths, making it the second largest outbreak in the world after the US, while Brazil has the third-largest death toll behind only the US and the UK.

Though the virus is mostly easily passed in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation, Dr. Fauci warned during an interview on CNBC this week that the racial justice gatherings could easily spark a second wave, though he added that a second wave isn't "inevitable". Gov Cuomo has said protesters have a "civic duty" to go get tested now.

Though the average rate of spread - often represented by the variable "R", indicating the number of people infected by each new carrier - is typically between one and 2 people, some of those infected - so-called "Super Spreaders" - can infect dozens, possibly hundreds, of people.

"One person can infect hundreds. If you were at a protest, go get a test, please," Cuomo has said.

Though the curve has started to bend in the UK, the number of new cases and deaths have continued to climb at an alarming rate, even as the country adopted some of the most restrictive quarantine policies in Europe; PM Boris Johnson is facing criticism from all sides as he tries to guide the country through the first tentative steps of reopening.

As of 9am 6 June, there have been 5,438,712 tests, with 218,187 tests on 5 June.



284,868 people have tested positive.



As of 5pm on 5 June, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 40,465 have sadly died.



The UK death toll climbed by 204 to 40,465 on Saturday morning (remember, these data are reported with a 24-hour delay). The country's total deaths passed 50k recently, a grim milestone that put Britain second only to the US in total deaths, and the undisputed deadliest outbreak in Europe.