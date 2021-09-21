New Iran Leader Gives Fiery UN Speech: Sanctions Are "New Means Of War" By "US Hegemon"

For the first time newly installed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addressed the UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday afternoon, hours after Biden spoke wherein the US president said the White House still wants a full return to the JCPOA nuclear deal "if Iran does the same". Raisi addressed the UN body via remote feed, given sanctions on him could make the trip into New York difficult.

Raisi, who has long been described as more hardline than his predecessor Rouhani, wasn't so conciliatory in his tone. He took the occasion to lash at the foreign policies of both Trump and Biden, saying "The world doesn’t care about 'America First' or 'America is Back."

He blasted and mocked the "US hegemonic system" as having "failed miserably" while calling continued US-led sanctions initially imposed by former President Trump "crimes against humanity during the coronavirus pandemic." He further took the opportunity to declare the failure of the US in Afghanistan.

President Raisi addressing the UNGA via video feed.

"One clear message was sent to the world: the United States' hegemonic system has no credibility, whether inside or outside the country," Raisi said. He added forcefully that "not only the hegemonist and the idea of hegemony, but also the project of imposing Westernized identity, have failed miserably."

"Sanctions are the U.S.’ new way of war with the nations of the world," he said.

Invoking the recent botched pullout and evacuation from Afghanistan, he further lambasted America's "blood spilling and instability, and ultimately defeat and escape" abroad. He underscored US policy has been a failure across Asia.

"Today, the US does not get to exit Iraq and Afghanistan but is expelled," he added.

However, as Al Jazeera relates of the accusatory speech, he agreed that resumption of nuclear talks is vital:

Iran wants a resumption of nuclear talks with world powers to lead to the removal of US sanctions, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told the annual UNGA in a pre-recorded address.

WATCH LIVE: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses 2021 U.N. General Assembly https://t.co/0EgrpHDSJA — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 21, 2021

Biden had earlier in the day while addressing the UNGA said that "The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon."

But he also held out hope for the Vienna process, saying "The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. We are working with the P5+1 to engage Iran diplomatically and seek a return to the JCPOA. We are prepared to return to full compliance if Iran does the same."