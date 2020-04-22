New York Released - Then Retracted - A New Policy Asking Paramedics To Just Let Patients Without A Pulse Die

Imagine a scenario where, for whatever reason, your pulse stopped - say because of a sudden cardiac incident or another of the myriad medical maladies that can arise without warning - anywhere in NYC. Then, imagine that the paramedics called to the scene were discouraged from performing any kind of life-saving maneuver to revive you for fear that they might be exposed to the coronavirus.

This haunting scenario would have played out across the state if the NY Health Commissioner hadn't rescinded a "do not resuscitate" order asking first responders to leave unresponsive patients to die for fear of the first responders being exposed to the virus.

Following inquiries by the New York Post, Dr. Howard Zucker, the health commissioner, decided to rescind the order, which was formally released by the state's Bureau of Emergency Medical Services on Wednesday.

A statement on the decision was released to the Post.

"This guidance, proposed by physician leaders of the EMS Regional Medical Control Systems and the State Advisory Council - in accordance with American Heart Association guidance and based on standards recommended by the American College of Emergency Physicians and adopted in multiple other states - was issued April 17, 2020 at the recommendation of the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, and reflected ‎nationally recognized minimum standards,” the Health Department said in a statement. "However, they don’t reflect New York’s standards and for that reason DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker has ordered them to be rescinded."

Fortunately, it looks like few, if any, localities adopted the new guidelines. The FDNY told the Post that the police hadn't been enacted in the city, and that no dying patients were refused resuscitation because of the change.

Paramedics were previously asked to spend 20 minutes trying to revive somebody in cardiac arrest. When the ruling came down, first responders were outraged, with one exclaiming to the Post that the ruling robbed patients of "a second chance to live," and that paramedics are supposed to save people's lives, not just "let them die."