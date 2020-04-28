COVID-19 Deaths In England & Wales Could Be 50% Higher Than Reported: Live Updates

Summary:

Iran sees another drop in deaths

Russia reports another record batch of new cases

Vilnius launches novel 'outdoor cafe' concept

Netherlands reports lowest single-day death toll in more than a month

Surfers return to NZ beaches as the country officially reopens

Australia reopens Sydney's Bondi Beach and others

NHS releases data showing COVID-19% could be 50% higher in England & Wales

Texas announces plans to start reopening this week

Indians reportedly resist reopening push over fears of viral spread

Brazil emerging as new 'hot spot' as Bolsonaro continues to deny virus

* * *

Update (0900ET): Here's a rundown of coronavirus updates from the past hours, as well as earlier this morning.

Iran has seen the number of new cases and deaths fall dramatically over the last week. But even after reporting its latest numbers on Tuesday, bringing total confirmed infections to 92,584, along with 5,877 confirmed deaths amid more evidence that the slowdown has continued, Iran retains the second-highest case total in the Muslim world (outside of Turkey).

Russia reported another 6k+ new cases on Tuesday, another record batch, as the Kremlin is increasingly alarmed by the new evidence of just how far the virus has spread. And as the outbreak worsens in Moscow - the regional Metropole - the president of Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet State, has extended his coronavirus 'state of emergency' to May 10, following moves by other Central Asian neighbors as the outbreak in the region continues to intensify.

Kyrgyzstan has confirmed 708 cases of the disease and used the state of emergency to lock down major cities and several provincial districts where outbreaks were registered.

In (sort of) nearby Lithuania, Vilnius, the country's capital city, has announced plans to create a massive open-air cafe to allow restaurant owners to serve the public in a setting that will allow for the enforcement of social distancing. The Baltic state has recorded 1,344 cases of the coronavirus and 44 deaths as of Tuesday morning. The country allowed cafes and restaurants with outdoor seating, hairdressers and almost all shops to begin reopening this week as it begins to exit its lockdown.

The Netherlands reported 48 more deaths from the virus on Tuesday, its lowest single-day total in more than a month, bringing its total death toll from the virus to 4,566 as the eighth-worst-hit outbreak in Europe continues to ease.

Luxembourg has announced an ambitious plan to test its entire population for the virus within the span of a month. Then again, the tiny European principality only has ~600,000 residents.

Following an FT report estimating that global COVID-19 deaths might be 60% higher than reported, the NHS has released new data on deaths in England and Wales which suggest that deaths in both constituent nations of the UK have exceeded the official number by 52%. England is the source of the vast majority of the UK's infections and deaths. On Tuesday, Downing Street played down reports the government could announce a lockdown exit strategy this week, claiming that the UK hasn't yet seen enough evidence that the outbreak has begun to recede.

In a show of defiance as it struggles with the worst outbreak in the Muslim world, Turkey has sent a planeload of scarce PPE to the US, including masks and disinfectants.

And finally: Spain’s coronavirus death toll has climbed to 23,822 according to data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday. There were 301 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, compared with 331 yesterday and 288 on Monday as the country continues to 'bend' the curve. The prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, is expected to outline Spain’s exit plan later today.

<br />

* * *

US stocks clinched their fourth straight positive close on Monday, with the main indexes logging their longest win streak since February - back when 'lockdowns' were still a foreign concept outside China - as April is on track to snap a three-month losing streak with the strongest monthly rally since 2011.

With the Dow back within spitting distance of 25k, many European and US states have released plans for reopening their economies that have given the people at least some indication of when the lockdown might end (unless it comes roaring back). In New Zealand, surfers hit the waves at dawn for the first time in weeks as the country became one of the first in the developed world to significantly roll back restrictions.

After being asked by NY Mag's Olivia Nuzzi whether he deserved to be reelected after more than 50k Americans succumbed to the virus in a matter of weeks, Trump calmly and coolly made his pitch to the public: Trump noted that the country was bracing for the possibility of millions of deaths just a few weeks ago. And despite all of the gaffes, recriminations and flat-out mistakes and errors in judgment, the US was still able to expand testing and muster a response that has been more effective than efforts undertaken in Italy and Spain (though Germany and South Korea remain in a league of their own when it comes to the efficacy of their respective responses). But despite the big numbers on the board, there's no question that the US response was effective, and big strides were made.

The only problem is that most of Trump's political opponents have now been brainwashed into believing that the economy should remained shuttered until we can ensure that not a single life will be taken unnecessarily by the virus. This standard just isn't possible, and even NY Gov Andrew Cuomo released plans for reopening his state on Monday to try and qualm the fears of millions of New Yorkers whose livelihoods are on the verge of being destroyed.

And as many business owners in Georgia are still reluctant to reopen right now, the New York Times has confirmed that they aren't alone. The paper reported on Tuesday that the biggest obstacle to India's reopening so far has been that business owners and citizens across the country have really bought in to the lockdown, and are now 'too afraid' to go back to work. Back in March, the Lt. Governor of Texas was thoroughly roasted by the MSM for suggesting that he would 'gladly' sacrifice his life for the sake of the economy. And in the NYT's story on Tuesday, a small business owner in northern India expressed an opposing sentiment: "It is better to stay hungry than to get the coronavirus...Why should I risk the lives of my family members for a few hundred rupees?"

It's a hilarious irony that some small business owners in Texas might identify more with the Indian small business owner than their own Lt. Governor as Texas late Monday unveiled its plans reopening its economy, a process that will formally begin on Thursday, followed by a "phased exit" of social distancing practices.

Abbott said Monday he will allow his stay-at-home order for the Lone Star State to expire on Thursday. He will also allow retail stores, malls, restaurants and theaters to reopen Friday, though the state will limit occupancy to 25% in an order that supersedes all municipal rules. Libraries and museums will also be allowed to open, according to CNN.

Readers can learn what other states are planning here.

Abbott says he wants barbershops, salons, gyms and bars to open "as soon as possible" and expects them to open no later than mid-May.

"Now it's time to set a new course, a course that responsibly opens up business in Texas," Abbott said. "We will open in a way that uses safe standards - safe standards for businesses, for their employees as well as for their customers. Standards based upon data and on doctors."

But as Australia and New Zealand start to reopen, and several of the worst-hit European countries prepare to allow more businesses to open, several other countries - notably Japan, Singapore, Russia and Brazil - have emerging as new potential hot spots.

Singapore, of course, is struggling as it discovers that many of the migrant workers in the city state have been infected with the virus. Day after day, Singapore tests as many migrants as it can, and day after day, tons of them test positive. Deaths have been climbing, but remain low, though they did just break above 1k to 1,095. Singapore, a city-state with just under 6 million citizens (and many more migrants), has roughly 15k cases.

The situation is similar in Japan, where the government essentially allowed the virus to penetrate deeply into its society undetected. The reason Japan's emergency rooms haven't been overwhelmed is perhaps a testament to the Japanese health care system, though it certainly has faced unprecedented stress.

Now, one top medical expert is questioning whether Japan will be in a position to hold the Olympic Games next year, according to the AP.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro continues to insist that COVID-19 is just a "little flu" and has opposed the lockdowns that have been adopted around the world. Brazil has reported 4,600 deaths and 67,000 confirmed infections. But the true numbers are believed to be vastly higher as hospitals in Sao Paolo claim they're being overwhelmed by severely ill patients.

However, the more we learn about the virus, the more it becomes clear that the number of people who become seriously ill only a tiny fraction of those infected. The latest 'surveillance' study carried out by New York State found that as many as 25% of NYC residents may have already been infected. One ER doctor said the infection rate in the Bronx might already be 40%.

As the pace of new infections and new deaths slows, the number of confirmed cases stands at just over 3 million as of Tuesday morning New York time, according to JHU.

Before we go, we spotted this 'critical news story' in China's Global Times. As many US states struggle to import PPE and other essential products, often paying huge markups to unscrupulous manufacturers, one factory in China is cranking out 'Dr. Fauci Bobbleheads'.

...Just in case you wanted to commemorate those weeks where you only showered 6 times and subsisted solely off of Ramen noodles with a fun collectible.