New Zealand PM Adds "The Easter Bunny" & "The Tooth Fairy" To List Of 'Essential Workers'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has won global plaudits for her "compassionate" handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the Washington Post reported, and Ardern won even more praise on Monday, when she added two new job categories to the country's register of "essential" workers.

Ardern tweeted that with the Easter holiday coming up, she was officially adding the Easter Bunny, and his pal, the Tooth Fairy, to the country's list of "essential" workers so they can make it to the homes of all the country's children.

"You’ll be pleased to know that we do consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers," she said. "But as you can imagine, at this time they’re going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies."

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern confirms Easter Bunny is classed as an “essential worker” but it might be “difficult for the bunny to get everywhere” in current circumstances.



Tooth fairy also confirmed as an essential worker. pic.twitter.com/Jv6o4t2tkG — Daniel Rosney (@DanielRosney) April 6, 2020

And for those families whose financial situation doesn't offer enough room for Easter egg hunts, gifts and candy, Ardern assured those children that, because of all the restrictions, it might be a bit difficult for the Easter Bunny to make it to every house this year.

"I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn’t make it to your household, we have to understand that it’s a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere," she said.

To help accommodate these children, Ardern suggested that neighborhoods set up 'easter egg hunts' by placing eggs in their windows, so that children can 'spot' them while they stroll through the streets with their parents. We can hear the groans from NZ's "bad moms" from here.

On March 25, Ardern announced the most significant restriction on New Zealanders' movements in the country's history by declaring a four-week nationwide lockdown, instructing all residents to remain at home except for “essential workers” in health care, retail etc.