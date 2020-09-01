NIH Attacks FDA Over 'Premature' Approval Of 'Trump-Backed' Convalescent Plasma

Whatever is left of the FDA's credibility after director Dr. Stephen Hahn claimed that the agency would happily approve a COVID-19 vaccine before Phase 3 trials are finished if it felt "appropriate", a panel of experts at the National Institutes of Health, another agency in America's immense public health bureaucracy, have directly repudiated one of the FDA's most "controversial" findings.

In an analysis of an FDA decision calling for emergency authorization of convalescent plasma as a means of treating COVID-19, the panel of experts convened by the NIH ruled that there wasn't enough evidence to back up the FDA's claims.

Of course, Dr. Hahn has already apologized for his decision to fast-track approvals for convalescent plasma, saying it was wrong to cave to political pressures, and that the FDA must remain outside of political influence. Dr. Hahn granted his emergency approval of the medication on Aug. 23, the Sunday before the start of the Republican National Convention.

Then again, the experts didn't rule against plasma as a potential treatment, they simply argued that what little data has been collected so far is hardly conclusive.

"There are currently no data from well-controlled, adequately powered randomized clinical trials that demonstrate the efficacy and safety of convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19,” the NIH group said in a statement. "There are insufficient data to recommend either for or against the use of convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19."

As more states mull the possibility of insisting on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for students and workers - Joe Biden is already vehemently in favor of mandatory mask laws, and attacked vaccine skeptics as "anti-science" - this is just the latest chilling reminder that "science" doesn't always speak with one voice, and that when it comes to experimental treatments, there are many factors that must be weighed.