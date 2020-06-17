NORAD Jets Scrambled In 8th Russian Bomber Intercept Off Alaska This Year

At a moment "World War 3" happens to be trending on Twitter, there's been another major US-Russian 'intercept' incident of Alaska's coast.

For those keeping count, Tuesday's night's intercept involving NORAD F-22 Raptors and others including KC-135 Stratotankers and US surveillance aircraft marks the eighth such incident involving Russian planes coming close to North American airspace this year alone.

NORAD F-22 Raptors, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, successfully completed two intercepts of Russian bomber aircraft formations entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone last night. pic.twitter.com/9iSZK0Vu2F — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) June 17, 2020

It also marks the fourth wave of Russian bombers making an approach near Alaska in a mere week.

“NORAD F-22 Raptors, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, successfully completed two intercepts of Russian bomber aircraft formations entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone last night,” the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a tweet.

Like a similar incident a week ago involving two waves of four Russian aircraft each, including long-range Tu-95 nuclear-capable bombers, this latest intercept involved a significant group of multiple aircraft, among them Su-35 fighter jets and a Russian surveillance plane.

“For the eighth time this year, Russian military aircraft have penetrated our Canadian or Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zones and each and every time NORAD forces were ready to meet this challenge,” NORAD Commander General Terrence J. O’Shaugh said in a statement.

During a recent #BTF mission one B-52 integrated with F-22 Raptors and @RCAF_ARC CF-18 Hornets to conduct intercept training in support of @NORADCommand over the Beaufort Sea. pic.twitter.com/RT3TN1RqyL — PACAF (@PACAF) June 16, 2020

The Russian warplanes reportedly stayed in international airspace, but came within just over 30 miles of US territory, according to reports.

The tense encounters are becoming more frequent of late, not only over the Bering Sea, but over the Mediterranean, Baltic, and Black Sea regions as well.