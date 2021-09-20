North Korea Says AUKUS Submarine Deal Will Trigger "Dangerous" Nuclear Arms Race

North Korea has weighed in on the major tussle among Western allies which has seen France become isolated in the Indo-Pacific as it lashes out against the "duplicity" of partner nations Australia and the US. The north's foreign ministry said in statements carried by the official KCNA news agency that Washington's intentions to transfer nuclear-powered submarines to Australia sets a "dangerous" precedent for the region which threatens to set off a nuclear arms race.

"The US has recently struck the trilateral security partnership with Britain and Australia, and decided to transfer the technology of building a nuclear-powered submarine to Australia," the statement began.

Image source: AFP

"These are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race," Pyongyang added.

The AUKUS pact announced last week to the shock and consternation of France and the EU, given Canberra immediately canceled a deal to receive French-made conventional submarines, has also been met with condemnation in Beijing, which also warned of an arms race.

The North Korea statement further called out comments by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who previously claimed that the AUKUS is not aimed at China or any other regional rival of the US. She said last Thursday when news of the agreement broke to the world that it's "is not about any one country".

Pyongyang lashed out at this in the Monday statement, saying according to Reuters:

Her comment "amounts to a stand that any country can spread nuclear technology if it is in its interests, and this shows that the U.S. is the chief culprit toppling the international nuclear non-proliferation system," the ministry said. "We are closely looking into the background of the U.S. decision and will certainly take a corresponding counter-action in case it has even a little adverse impact on the security of our country."

Pyongyang also condemned Washington's "double-dealing attitude" - accusing the US of ultimately fueling nuclear arms proliferation in the region across the globe.

Just last week North Korea resumed cruise missile test after relative quiet in terms of major arms testing over the last six months. Likely the announced transfer of nuclear sub technology to Canberra will result in more such provocative ballistic missile tests out of the north.