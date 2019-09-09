North Korea Test-Fires Two More Missiles Just Hours After Suggesting "Willingness To Sit With US"

Just a few short hours after North Korea said it was willing to resume denuclearization talks with the United States in late September, South Korea's Yonhap news reports that North Korea fired unidentified projectiles toward the eastern sea twice, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The projectiles were launched from the western province of South Pyongan, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," they said in a statement carried by Yonhap.

Choe Son-hui, North Korea's first vice foreign minister, made the announcement in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, saying she has taken note of Washington's repeated calls for talks.

"We have willingness to sit with the U.S. side for comprehensive discussions of the issues we have so far taken up at the time and place to be agreed late in September," she said.

President Trump later told reporters he had seen the statement but stopped short of giving a definite answer.

"We'll see what happens, but I always say having meetings is a good thing, not a bad thing," he said at the White House.

And now, in what is hardly a show of good faith, North Korea tests two more missiles.