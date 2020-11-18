Stocks Slammed As NYC Closes Schools Again On Soaring COVID-19 Cases

Update (1430ET) : Vaccine or not, it appears the market did not like Cuomo's decision to shut down the nation's largest school district... because "cases"...

Oil prices also slumped as the headline hit...

Just as Gov Andrew Cuomo was patronizingly explaining to reporters during Wednesday's press briefing that NYC had not yet reached the 3% positivity-rate threshold to close schools, the NY Times reported that Chancellor Richard Carranza has warned principles in an email that schools will close once again starting Thursday.

— Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) November 18, 2020

As we mentioned above, the news seemed to take Gov Cuomo by surprise. Read the full letter, published first by the NYT, below:

Mayor de Blasio minutes later confirmed that the 3% threshold had indeed been reached.

New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out an abundance of caution.



— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 18, 2020

Stocks are sinking on the news, as investors presume that once NYC closes schools, the rest of America's biggest cities will soon follow suit (if they haven't already).

In its story about the closure, the NYT noted that the closures will disrupt the lives of the 300k NYC students who were attending the in-person classes. Virus transmission in the schools has remained surprisingly low, with the schools appearing to reflect, rather than accelerate, the spread of the virus within the community.

With stocks in the red, looks like the market needs another vaccine headline, stat.