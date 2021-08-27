print-icon

Obama Defense Secretary Already Calling For Fresh Military Occupation Of Afghanistan

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Aug 27, 2021 - 09:30 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The chaos in Afghanistan created by the appalling organisation of withdrawing from the country by the Biden administration has already prompted globalists to begin fresh calls for a new US military occupation of the country, with Obama’s former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta declaring that US forces will have to return.

In an interview on CNN, Panetta, also a former CIA head, proclaimed “The bottom line is, our work is not done. We’re going to have to go after ISIS.

Following the suicide bombings Thursday that killed over 100 people, 13 of them US marines, Panetta said “We’re going to have to go back in to get ISIS. We’re probably going to have to go back in when Al Qaeda resurrects itself, as they will, with this Taliban. They’ve gave safe haven to Al Qaeda before, they’ll probably do it again.”

“We can’t leave the War on Terrorism, which still is a threat to our security,” Panetta added.

Watch:

Panetta’s comments come as it has been revealed that The 20 year occupation of Afghanistan has cost $2.3 TRILLION, according to new figures published this week by the Brown University Costs of War project.

Under president Trump ISIS had been practically wiped out, with what remnants were left over severely weakened, yet now the extremists are the biggest threat to America again.

