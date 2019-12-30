Ousted Nissan Chief Ghosn Arrives In Lebanon After Fleeing Japanese House Arrest

Just over 13 months after his arrest in Japan, The FT reports that former Nissan-Renault Chairman Carlos Ghosn is no longer under house arrest in Japan and has arrived in his parents’ native Lebanon, according to a source close to the Nissan-Renault chairman’s family and a professional associate.

Ghosn had been out on bail, under house arrest, for alleged financial wrongdoing in Japan. Ghosn holds Lebanese, French and Brazilian citizenship.

Local media reported that, according to an associate of Mr Ghosn, he arrived in a private jet at Beirut’s Rafic al-Hariri international airport late on Sunday.

For now, it is unclear whether the former carmaker’s chairman has escaped house arrest in Japan or whether a deal has been struck for his release.

Dow Jones also reported Ghosn arrived in Lebanon, said he plans to hold a press conference in the coming days.