Pakistani Kashmir Chief: Standoff With India May Spark Nuclear Armageddon

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

The head of Pakistan’s Azad Kashmir said that a small-scale conflict between his country and India-rivals could ignite a nuclear war that would kill hundreds of millions. Kashmir made these comments just days after Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed India with similar rhetoric.

The threat of nuclear war may be upon the globe.

“If a war breaks out between India and Pakistan, it will be quick, dirty and deadly. It will be an Armageddon, hundreds of millions will die in South Asia, and 2.5 billion people will be affected by radiation all over the world,” said Masood Khan, the president of the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir, according to a report by RT. “Even a limited military conflict could evolve into a nuclear war,” said Khan.

Just because other countries wouldn’t be involved in this particular war, the consequences of unleashing a nuclear weapon would have far-reaching effects.

Khan, Pakistan’s former envoy to the United Nations, then struck a milder tone, saying his country is not seeking war, but he wants to predict “a realistic scenario so that international community could intervene and pile pressure on India.”

So basically, Kahn is still asking for violence, just as long as it’s on his side only.

India and Pakistan fought two wars over Kashmir in 1947 and 1965, and have engaged in an array of smaller cross-border skirmishes, most recently this February. At the time, the nuclear-armed neighbors came disturbingly close to full-scale war, but mutual diplomatic efforts and goodwill gestures helped defuse the tensions for a while, reported RT.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that a “bloodbath” was brewing in the disputed territory, and hinted that weapons of mass destruction could be employed against India if war breaks out. The remarks were condemned in New Delhi, with government ministers and pundits accusing him of “warmongering” and “obsession with Kashmir.”