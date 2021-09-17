"It Was A Mistake": Pentagon Admits Biden Killed Up To 10 Innocent Civilians In Kabul Drone Strike

Less than one week after the New York Times presented comprehensive evidence that the Biden administration murdered an entire family of civilians in an August 29 drone strike in Kabul, the Pentagon is apologizing.

"It was a mistake, and I offer my sincere apology," said Centcom commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, who said they failed to hit a suspected Islamic State militant and instead droned the family of a US NGO aid worker, Zemari Ahmadi, killing seven children and three adults.

"This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces in the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake. And I offer my sincere apology. As the combatant commander. I am fully responsible for the strike in this tragic outcome."

CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie says deadly U.S. drone strike in Kabul killed “as many as 10 civilians, including up to 7 children,” instead of ISIS terrorists:



”… it was a mistake, and I offer my sincere apology.” pic.twitter.com/B892nDePBH — The Recount (@therecount) September 17, 2021

As we noted last week, the Times revealed that "Military officials said they did not know the identity of the car’s driver when the drone fired, but deemed him suspicious because of how they interpreted his activities that day, saying that he possibly visited an ISIS safe house and, at one point, loaded what they thought could be explosives into the car."

Biden and Milley claimed this was an ISIS attack in the making



They were filling water bottles



And their entire family was murdered so Joe Biden could get a headline pic.twitter.com/kSXn0cbW3d — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 10, 2021

Times reporting has identified the driver as Zemari Ahmadi, a longtime worker for a U.S. aid group. The evidence, including extensive interviews with family members, co-workers and witnesses, suggests that his travels that day actually involved transporting colleagues to and from work. And an analysis of video feeds showed that what the military may have seen was Mr. Ahmadi and a colleague loading canisters of water into his trunk to bring home to his family. While the U.S. military said the drone strike might have killed three civilians, Times reporting shows that it killed 10, including seven children, in a dense residential block. Mr. Ahmadi, 43, had worked since 2006 as an electrical engineer for Nutrition and Education International, a California-based aid and lobbying group. The morning of the strike, Mr. Ahmadi’s boss called from the office at around 8:45 a.m., and asked him to pick up his laptop. -NYT

Earlier this week, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) grilled Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the strike.

"The guy the Biden administration droned, was he an aid worker or an ISIS-K operative?" asked Paul.

"The administration is reviewing that strike, and I’m sure that a full assessment will be forthcoming," Blinken replied. "I don’t know because we’re reviewing it."

"You’d think you’d kinda know before you off somebody with a predator drone whether he’s an aid worker or he’s in ISIS," Paul shot back.

Watch: