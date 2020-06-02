Pentagon Says 1,600 Army Troops Have Moved To Joint Base Andrews Outside Washington DC To "Support Civil Authorities"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 22:30

One day after Trump warned he may call in the army if the situation in Washington D.C. does not normalize, sparking outrage in liberal circles who called this a de facto preparation for civil war, moments ago Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said that 1,600 active duty troops have moved from Fort Bragg and Fort Drum, to the National Capitol region, "but are not in Washington" - technically they are now located in Joint Base Andrews, which is just on the outskirts of Washington DC).

The Pentagon also said that the troops are on "heightened alert status but remain under Title X authority and are not participating in defense support to civil authority operations", at least not yet.

The full Pentagon statement is below.