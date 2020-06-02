Pentagon Says 1,600 Army Troops Have Moved To Joint Base Andrews Outside Washington DC To "Support Civil Authorities"

One day after Trump warned he may call in the army if the situation in Washington D.C. does not normalize, sparking outrage in liberal circles who called this a de facto preparation for civil war, moments ago Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said that 1,600 active duty troops have moved from Fort Bragg and Fort Drum, to the National Capitol region, "but are not in Washington" - technically they are now located in Joint Base Andrews, which is just on the outskirts of Washington DC).

We continue to update our post on the bizarre aerial activity over Washington DC tonight. A huge airlift operation is underway, multiple airlifters bringing troops and equipment into Andrews AFB outside of Washington DC right now: https://t.co/uQcquS1OrH — Tyler Rogoway (@Aviation_Intel) June 2, 2020

I would then spot other USAF flights from Fort Riley (Kan) & Fort Bragg (NC) also headed to Andrews w/troops activated by the President to quell protests. In the dark of the night.



Also US Army helicopter over Baltimore’s, peaceful, protests. It had been flying for hours (4/8) pic.twitter.com/ZmFUDdAFWh — Dave McHugh 🏀 (@davemchugh) June 3, 2020

Video: Elements of 16th Military Police Brigade deployed into Washington DC today.Other troops held in readiness at Andrews Air Force Base & Ft Belvoir incl a paratrooper battalion from 82nd ABD, its supporting helicopters, some surveillance elems of SOF https://t.co/aVIPUPHaEs — Mark Urban (@MarkUrban01) June 2, 2020

700 #US troops from 82nd airborne div. have been moved from their base in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to the outskirts of Washington DC, are now poised at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and Fort Belvoir in Virginia, AP reports. Are armed, have bayonets and have riot gear, pic.twitter.com/WvkSM1SMoh — JUANA CARRASCO (@cubavence2019) June 3, 2020

The Pentagon also said that the troops are on "heightened alert status but remain under Title X authority and are not participating in defense support to civil authority operations", at least not yet.

The full Pentagon statement is below.