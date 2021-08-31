print-icon

Pentagon Spox Issues Carefully Worded Statement On Stranded Service Dogs

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021 - 04:30 PM

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby issued a very carefully worded tweet in response to multiple reports that service dogs were reportedly left stranded in the Kabul airport.

"To correct erroneous reports, the U.S. Military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the reported military working dogs," tweeted Kirby, adding "Photos circulating online were animals under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs under our care."

According to SPCA International, however, the dogs included "military working dogs" used by contractors.

What's more, the dogs were reportedly released and could be seen roaming the airport. According to Breitbart's Kristina Wong, the US military was instructed to open bags of dog food.

"I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies," said American Humane president and CEO Robin Ganzert in a statement. "These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned"

In response to the viral footage, journalist Jack Posobiec launched hashtag #NoPawsLeftBehind - which he says Twitter is throttling.

What else has Biden stranded in Afghanistan?

