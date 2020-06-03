Pompeo Tweets Pic Hosting 'Wanted' Chinese Dissidents & Tiananmen Survivors

Ironically as George Floyd unrest still rages across multiple American cities, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo again lashed out at China a day ahead of the deeply sensitive issue for Beijing of the 31st anniversary of Tiananmen Square protests of 1989

“It starts; so soon,” Pompeo tweeted. “For the first time in 30 years, Hong Kong authorities denied permission to hold the Tiananmen Vigil. If there is any doubt about Beijing’s intent, it is to deny Hong Kongers a voice and a choice, making them the same as mainlanders. So much for two systems.”

Perhaps even more provocatively Pompeo further tweeted out images of himself meeting with Tiananmen Square survivors and pro-Democracy activists on Tuesday.

This is BIG:

Pompeo has tweeted a photo of himself with one of China CCP's most wanted dissidents #Tiananmen31 https://t.co/w5A9yUAKaA — Gregor Peter (@L0gg0l) June 3, 2020

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo was honored to meet yesterday with Wang Dan, Su Xiaokang, Liane Lee, and Henry Li – four of the thousands of brave participants in the heroic protests for democracy that were brutally put down by the Chinese Communist Party on June 4, 1989," a State Dept. official readout said.

Despite in recent years the semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong and Macau being able to openly hold annual vigils to mark what Western leaders commonly dub the 'Tiananmen Square Massacre', Hong Kong authorities this year have denied permission under the guise of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Few things can distract from what we’re witnessing. War with China? Possible. — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) June 3, 2020

A number of observers have noticed that anytime the administration is seemingly paralyzed in domestic-related crises decision making, with no good options, a major foreign policy conflict or "distraction" arises, whether it be Venezuela or Iran.

But the admin's focus is now on Hong Kong amid the mainland's security law, which Pompeo has said marks the end of HK autonomy as we know it.