Pope Claims His Critics Are Performing "Work Of The Devil"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Pope Francis has claimed that conservative critics of his views on issues such as mass migration and climate change are performing the “work of the devil.”

Many would argue to opposite to be the case.

In an interview with Jesuit magazine La Civilta Cattolica, the Pope said that after his recent surgery he is “still alive, although some people wanted me dead.”

Speculation amongst prelates was rife that the Pope’s real condition was worse than what was being reported, but this turned out not to be true.

“They were preparing the conclave (to elect a new pope). So be it. Thank God, I am well,” said the supreme pontiff.

He also addressed criticism from American conservatives that his liberal views on almost every issue are eroding the Christian foundation of the Catholic Church, asserting that “turning back is not the right way.”

“I personally may deserve attacks and insults because I am a sinner, but the Church does not deserve this. It is the work of the devil,” he said.

However, as head of the Church, the Pope’s personal views are undoubtedly leading it astray.

It’s no coincidence that Cardinal Robert Sarah was removed as head of the Vatican’s office for liturgy by the Pope after he warned that western civilization was living through its “mortal hour.”

Sarah previously warned that the “west will disappear” as a result of mass migration, adding that “Islam will invade the world” and “completely change culture, anthropology, and moral vision.”

Meanwhile, the Pope takes part in PR stunts to promote mass Islamic immigration to the west, including one in which he appeared with the Rwandan refugee responsible for killing a French priest and burning down a cathedral.

After Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán asked Pope Francis not to let Christianity “perish,” the Pope responded by telling Hungarians that they should “extend their arms to everyone,” referring to migrants and refugees.

Pope Francis even went so far as to all but excuse the actions of the Charlie Hebdo jihadist killers when he said that freedom of speech has limits, morally siding with the bloodthirsty fanatics who slaughtered the French cartoonists.

When he’s not washing the feet of Islamic migrants to amplify the narrative that Christian countries should absorb millions of people from the Middle East and North Africa, the Pope is pushing globalist climate change propaganda.

Pope Francis wants to make “acts against the environment a sin,” thereby elevating Mother Earth as some kind of new age deity, while also calling for global governance to fight climate change.

Last year, the Pope also offered his support for gay marriage, saying same-sex couples should be able to form “civil unions,” a position you’ll struggle to find sympathy for in the actual Bible.

The Pope has also done little other than tacitly support the targeting of pious Catholic priests by the church establishment for merely trying to uphold the faith, something Mel Gibson recently described as a “very deep sickness.”

If your rhetoric serves to amplify the agenda that every truly satanic globalist is striving towards then it’s not your critics who are doing the “work of the devil,” it’s you.

