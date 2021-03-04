Powerful 7.3 Earthquake Hits Off New Zealand, Sparks Tsunami Warning

A powerful earthquake struck off New Zealand's North Island at 2:27 a.m. local time on Friday, registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.3, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS warns "hazardous tsunami waves" are possible 300km (186 miles) from the epicenter. Here's the approximate area where the quake struck.

"We are assessing whether the M7.3 EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND earthquake at 2021-03-05 2:27 a.m. has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed," New Zeland's National Emergency Management Agency tweeted.

Twitter users are already reporting the quake:

"By far the largest earthquake I've felt in Auckland, in the 22 years I've lived here," one user said.

Details about damage and or casualties have yet to be reported.

*This story is developing...