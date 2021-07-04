print-icon

Watch: Powerful Explosion Rocks Azerbaijan's Umid Gas Field In Caspian Sea

Sunday, Jul 04, 2021

Moscow-based news website Gazeta reports a powerful explosion has been observed in the Azerbaijani region of the Caspian Sea, known for offshore gas production.  

A powerful explosion took place in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. At the moment, there is no official information about the incident. According to local media, the explosion allegedly took place at the Umid gas field. - Gazeta

The incident occurred at 2130 local time, with multiple videos show a large explosion.

A photo from Russian news agency TASS shows a dramatic picture of the fireball. 

A security analyst in Yerevan, Armenia, Neil Hauer, tweeted: "Massive explosion off the coast of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea. Reportedly occurred in the Umid gas field, Azerbaijan's second-largest."

Aurora Intel said the video from "Umid Gas Platform shows the platform itself is safe and the explosion is off in the sea in her vicinity." 

They suggested it may be a tanker that exploded, but it's only speculation at the moment. 

In the last few days, we should remind readers that an oil refinery in Romania caught fire and a Mexican state-owned PEMEX offshore rig experienced a massive underwater pipeline fire. 

*This story is developing, and questions swirl at what caused the massive explosion.

