President Trump Halts US Funding Of World Health Organization

Just as he threatened last week, and was threatened back with "body bags," President Trump tonight confirmed he will halt US funding for The World Health Organization, while US reviews virus warnings regarding China.

"The reality is the WHO failed to obtain, vet and share information in a timely fashion," Trump said Tuesday at a White House press conference. "The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable."

"Tremendous amounts of time" were "lost" due to what Mr Trump called the WHO's slowness.

Trump is explaining his reasoning at today's press conference:

Additionally, Trump accused the world body of "mismanaging" and "covering up" the coronavirus, and failing to obatin timely information on the virus, causing a 20-fold increase in deaths around the world:

"So much death was caused by the WHO mistakes..."

Trump criticized the international agency’s response to the outbreak, saying:

“one of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations.” “Fortunately, I was not convinced and suspended travel from China saving untold numbers of lives,” he said.

Remember Tedros' warning...

.@WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesuson attacks Trump for noting the org bends over backwards to protect China: “Stop pointing fingers” unless you “want more body bags … it’s like playing with fire” pic.twitter.com/mTwFPqpBdE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 8, 2020

PresidentTrump said his administration plans to redirect dollars meant for the WHO to work with countries on health issues "in other ways."

The decision comes after President Trump suggested on Friday that he may place a hold on US funding for the World Health Organization, which has consistently carried water for Beijing during the coronavirus outbreak - insisting that the communist regime had the disease under control, while peddling Chinese propaganda about the transmissibility of the virus.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ahanom Ghebreyesus also opposed Trump's late-January travel ban, saying "We reiterate our call to all countries not to impose restrictions that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade. Such restrictions can have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit."

The US has contributed approximately $893 million to the WHO's operations druing the last two years, according to the organization, while China has contributed around $86 million.