Prince Andrew Dominates Meghan & Harry As Most Unpopular Royal

An incredible amount of media focus was on Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at the start of the year, culminating in a highly anticipated two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey. As data from YouGov shows, the ensuing furore around the pair has led to a significant fall in popularity. When asked if they have a positive or negative opinion of 15 royals, Harry and Meghan came out with a net favourability of -13 percent each.

However, as Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the infographic below, Prince Andrew is still firmly the least popular member of the royal family in the eyes of the public, though.

The Queen's son has been in the spotlight for a much more damaging reason.

After his 'car crash' interview broadcast last November in which he addressed his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the royal is now facing a preliminary court hearing in New York today for a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre.

According to the Associated Press,