Prince Charles, Heir To British Throne, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Deaths In Spain Pass China After Largest Daily Jump: Live Updates

Summary:

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Tokyo reports largest daily jump in new cases

Spain deaths pass mainland China total

Deal struck on $2 trillion US rescue bill

Germany, Japan scramble to pass their own rescue legislation

US case total passes 55k, death toll hits 792

Indian governor defies lockdown

Bank of Spain warns about economic fallout

Taiwan announces 19 new cases

3 Navy sailors test positive

Britain's NHS recruits more than 150k volunteers overnight

Mali becomes 44th African country to confirm COVID-19

* * *

The American press and the progressives who make up most of its journalists have so far focused on how the novel coronavirus will inevitably harm the poor and vulnerable. But so far, that's not what we've seen - at least not in the West. Connecticut's Fairfield County and New York's Westchester County, two havens for wealthy businessmen, doctors, lawyers and other rich professionals, have been especially hard hit by the virus, both becoming hot zones in their own right.

Over in the UK, the Royal Palace announced Wednesday morning that Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the virus.

This is hardly a new trend. Since the start of the crisis, numerous government officials from Iran, to Canada, to the US and over in Europe, have caught the virus, as have famous professional athletes and others who travel. Dozens of politicians and leaders have tested positive (and that's just in Iran).

During the early hours of Wednesday morning, Democrats finally dropped enough of their 'Green New Deal'-type demands to strike a deal on the $2 trillion "largest bailout package in American history". In addition to a $500 billion pool of 'emergency liquidity' for American corporations that will be administered by the Fed and a $367 billion loan program for small businesses, the legislation will include a one-time $1,200 transfer to all Americans making less than $70,000 a year.

Mitch McConnell celebrated the news in an early-morning tweet, and promised that legislation would pass in the early morning.

At last, we have a deal.



After days of intense discussions, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief package for this pandemic.



We’re going to pass this legislation later today. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 25, 2020

As President Trump pushes to bring the economy back on-line by Easter, close American ally South Korea, a country lauded for its swift and widespread testing program that managed to test roughly 10,000 a day, agreed to send the US spare medical equipment in response to Trump’s request for 'reagents' - a critical component for COVID-19 tests that was missing or damaged in the first iteration of the CDC's test.

The number of confirmed cases in the US had topped 55k by Wednesday morning, with 55,225 cases exactly as of 7amET, according to Johns Hopkins. The number of deaths climbed to 782.

After Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte threatened Italians who break the quarantine with possible prison time as the numbers of new cases and deaths continued to climb despite the government's best efforts - Italy's mortality rate, at roughly 10%, is the highest in the developed world - Spain released some unpleasant news.

Europe's fourth-largest economy has been struggling with the second-worst outbreak on the continent after Italy. The outbreak, which accelerated following an International Women's Day march in Madrid earlier this month, claimed 738 Spanish lives on Tuesday, according to figures released Wednesday morning by Spain's public health officials. That's the largest daily jump in deaths yet, bringing Spain's death toll to 3,434, an increase of 27% over Tuesday's figures.

Spain now has 47,610 cases in total. In mainland China, 3,281 people have died, according to the 'official' numbers. Top Spanish health official Fernando Simon said Wednesday that he expects the number of Covid-19 cases to continue increasing in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Spain, the country's central bank and a constituent of the ECB said coronavirus outbreak mitigation measures have caused severe disruptions of the economy since March, and the impact on jobs will most likely be very significant in the near-term.

Once Prince Charles was confirmed positive for COVID-19, attention turned immediately to the Queen: The Monarch "remains in good health", according to palace officials. Charles and his wife Camilla are now isolating in Scotland.

In recent days, speculation about Japan's relatively small number of confirmed COVID-19 cases ranged from Japanese culture being a mild form of 'social distancing' to other quirks of life in modern Japan that have potentially helped to defend its people from viral outbreaks like the novel coronavirus. But on Wednesday, officials in Tokyo confirmed 41 new cases, the biggest daily jump in Japan since the crisis began, Nikkei reports.

In other Japan-related news, officials announced that the Diamond Princess cruise ship is expected to leave Yokohama port on Wednesday after scientists confirmed that samples of the virus had apparently survived on the ship for weeks.

Taiwan's government announces 19 new cases on Wednesday, all imported, bringing the total number of infected people on the island to 235. Thailand health officials report 107 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 934.

China's re-opening continued on Wednesday, with officials in Beijing warning local party functionaries around the country not to tamper with the data anymore (enabling Chinese officials to act quickly to stop a resurgence). After announcing yesterday that the Wuhan lockdown would end on April 8, health officials said they now expect to resume domestic passenger flights to and from Wuhan starting on the same date, April 8, when travel restrictions placed on the original epicenter of the viral outbreak are to be lifted.

Another sign of business (almost) as usual! The neighborhood counterfeit DVD shop is now open— with #coronavirus prevention measures. Wonder if the seller would register their own name since they deal in... oh, NVM. 🤔😐 #China pic.twitter.com/zRXLvNA216 — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) March 25, 2020

Following the US deal on the coronavirus package, parliaments in Germany and Japan continued to battle over their own fiscal stimulus packages, according to CNN.

Britain’s National Health Service announced that it is waging a "war on coronavirus" and called for a quarter of a million volunteers. Overnight, nearly 200k registered via the NHS's website. Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus in the United Kingdom jumped on Tuesday by 87 to a total of 422 on Wednesday - the biggest daily increase since the crisis began.

In the latest news from the Pentagon, three Navy sailors aboard a ship in the Pacific Ocean tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, becoming the first example of sailors testing positive for the virus while at sea. Per Stars & Stripes, the number of ventilators in the government reserve designated to strengthen overwhelmed hospitals in the event of a national medical crisis is critically low, according to the Center for Public Integrity. That number - 16,600 in the Strategic National Stockpile - is a small supplement to the national health system’s estimated 160,000 ventilators, which are mostly already in use.

India, the world’s second-most populous country, went into lockdown Wednesday, suspending all nonessential services and severely restricting movement to halt the spread of coronavirus cases. But not all officials equally respected the order: hours after the lockdown's start, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state in north India, Yogi Adityanath, participated in a ceremony at a temple marking the start of a nine-day Hindu festival, highlighting the challenge the nation of 1.3 billion faces in implementing the drastic containment measures.

अयोध्या करती है आह्वान...



भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण का पहला चरण आज सम्पन्न हुआ, मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम त्रिपाल से नए आसन पर विराजमान...



मानस भवन के पास एक अस्थायी ढांचे में 'रामलला' की मूर्ति को स्थानांतरित किया।



भव्य मंदिर के निर्माण हेतु ₹11 लाख का चेक भेंट किया। pic.twitter.com/PWiAX8BQRR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 25, 2020

Photos and videos shared by Adityanath on Twitter show him performing rituals surrounded by police and local officials. Later, addressing the gathering, he asked citizens to follow the government lockdown directives, which explicitly ban religious ceremonies, among other things, for 21 days.

As doctors get a better sense of mortality across the world, they found that the mortality rate in Italy is nearly 10%, while fatalities in France were just 4.3%, while in Germany and Austria, the number dead is 0.4%. The number of cases in Germany climbed to 31,554 on Wednesday, compared with 149 deaths.

Finally, in Africa, Mali has reported its first coronavirus cases, becoming the 44th country to record a case in Africa which has seen its spread speed up in recent days. Health experts have warned that Africa is the region least prepared to deal with the pandemic because of widespread equipment shortages and generally weak healthcare infrastructure. The continent now has roughly 2,400 cases and many countries have implemented stringent social distancing restrictions.

And as President Trump continues to push a common malaria drug for treatment of COVID-19, a brief study in France found that the malaria drugs Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine (an analogue of Hydroxychloroquine) had little additional benefit while treating infected patients, BBG reported.