Pupil Yells "Allahu Akbar" During Tribute To French Teacher Beheaded By Jihadist

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

An 11-year-old pupil yelled “Allahu Akbar” during a school tribute to French teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by a jihadist, while his Islamist father threatened to burn down the school.

Diversity continues to be a strength.

Paty was killed last year by a Chechen refugee in revenge for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to pupils in a class on free speech.

During a tribute to Paty at the Jean-Zay middle school in the department of Drôme, southeast France, the student yelled “Allahu Akbar,” which is a refrain routinely used by jihadists during the commission of terrorist attacks.

After the school gave the child a warning and informed his father, the father began threatening staff members, saying he firmly supported the actions of his son.

He then turned up in person to the school and threatened to burn it to the ground.

“Police were alerted and took the 43-year-old, who works as a security guard, into custody on Tuesday,” reports Breitbart. “During a search of the man’s property, the prosecutor revealed that there were discovered several weapons, including a sword, and radical Islamic Salafist literature.”

Following the beheading of Paty, French ambassador to Sweden Etienne de Gonneville told broadcaster SVT, “France is a Muslim country.”

A subsequent poll found that 79% of French people believed Islamism had “declared war” on their country.

France’s presidential election takes place next April, with mass migration critic Eric Zemmour moving within 5 percentage points of Emmanuel Macron.

Zemmour has called for France’s notorious Islamic ghetto no-go zones, which are routinely the scene of violence and mass rioting, to be “re-conquered by force.”

Earlier this month, Conservative politician Gilles Platret was blasted by members of his own party and reported to the authorities after claiming that French people were being “ethnically cleansed” by migrants.

Conservative presidential candidate Xavier Bertrand also recently warned that the country faces the risk of a “civil war” due its problems with gang violence and uncontrolled mass immigration.

