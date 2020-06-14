Putin Says US Social Unrest Show "Deep-Seated Internal Crises"

The Rubin Report's Pavel Zarubin interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, where he said social unrest across the US reveals the deep internal crisis in the country, reported TASS News.

"What has happened [in the US] is the manifestation of some deep domestic crises," Putin said, noting that this crisis was festering well before President Trump took office. "When he won, and his victory was absolutely obvious and democratic, the defeated party invented all sorts of bogus stories just to call into question his legitimacy," he added.

Putin pointed out the biggest problem of the US political system is the parties and their special interest of people behind the scenes.

"It seems to me that the problem is that group party interests, in this case, are placed above the interests of the entire society and the interests of people," Putin said.

While commenting on domestic issues, Putin said his government has been combating the virus with minimal losses. He said that was not the case in the US, adding the failures of the US' "management system" led to poor response and widespread destruction. He said the best strategy has been Moscow's top-down approach as all parts of government operated as a single team.

Putin further expanded on the US social unrest by linking it to the pandemic: "It shows there are problems. Things connected to the fight with the coronavirus have shone a spotlight on general problems."

He criticized the lack of strong leadership of virus response efforts, saying that "the president says we need to do such-and-such, but the governor somewhere tells him where to go."

In Russia, "I doubt anyone in the government or the regions would say 'we're not going to do what the government says, what the president says, we think it's wrong,'" Putin said.

Putin believes American democracy will work to end the twin crisis: public health and social unrest, which have engulfed the country lately.

"I expect that the fundamental basis of US democracy will still allow and help this country to end this crisis period where it certainly finds itself," he said.

Watch Full Interview

To sum up, this was Putin's first major interview since the pandemic began. He outlines how the poor handling of the pandemic and protests are connected, signaling a "deep-seated internal crises" in the country. When comparing the response efforts of the US and Russia, he said the structure of the US government is why significant losses have been seen, as opposed to minimal losses in Russia.

And what if all these distractions are because the US empire is in decline?